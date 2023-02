WTI crude oil futures are settling at $75.88. That's down -$0.53 or 0.69%.

The high price today reached $77.24. The low price extended to $74.97.

Looking at the hourly chart, the price has been stepping down below it's 100 hour moving average since breaking below on Friday. In trading on Wednesday, the price test that moving average only to find willing sellers near it.

The low price today stalled near a upward sloping trendline and has seen a modest bounce.