Crude oil futures trade the highest level since mid-November

The price of WTI crude oil futures are settling at $79.46. That's up $1.61 or 2.07%.

The price high reached $80.24. The low moved down to $76.73. The price has now been up four straight days and 11 the last 12 trading days. The price traded at the highest level since November 16. The price is up over 27% from its low on December 2 at $62.43. The price is around 7% from its October high at $85.41.