WTI crude oil futures settled at $73.39 today. That was down -$2.49 or -3.28%.
The high price reached $78.00 today. The low reached $73.13. The price traded to the lowest level going back to January 23. The low for the year reached $72.46 back on January 5th. The cycle low from December reached $70.08.
For the week, the price of crude oil tumbled by $8.06%. The close last week was up at $79.68.
Taking a broader look at the weekly chart, the price of crude oil has been moving up and down since November 21 week. Since that week, the price has seen resistance near the 50% of the move up from the November 2020 low near $82.07 (the high reached $82.64), and support near the 61.8% of the same move at $70.84 (the low dipped to $70.08). The 100 week MA at $83.36 is also a key level that the price has been able to stay below since breaking on the week of November 14, 2022.