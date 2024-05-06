China's Xi at a joint press conference with France's Macron:
- Calls for a global truce during the Paris Olympics.
- Urges immediate comprehensive and sustained ceasefire in Gaza.
- Expresses support for an international peace conference, supported by Russia and Ukraine, at the right time.
- Reiterates that China is not the creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it, but China is not sitting idly by.
- Announces that China's Eurasia affairs envoy has started the third round of negotiations on the matter.
- Calls on all parties to reengage in negotiation and dialogue.
- Says China opposes using Ukraine crisis to smear third country, inflame new Cold War
- China will not impose taxes, customs duties on French cognac