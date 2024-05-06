China's Xi at a joint press conference with France's Macron:

  • Calls for a global truce during the Paris Olympics.
  • Calls on the whole world to engage in a ceasefire during the Paris Olympics.
  • Urges immediate comprehensive and sustained ceasefire in Gaza.
  • Expresses support for an international peace conference, supported by Russia and Ukraine, at the right time.
  • Reiterates that China is not the creator of the Ukraine crisis nor a party to it, but China is not sitting idly by.
  • Announces that China's Eurasia affairs envoy has started the third round of negotiations on the matter.
  • Calls on all parties to reengage in negotiation and dialogue.
  • China support convening of international peace conference on Ukraine crisis at appropriate time
  • Says China opposes using Ukraine crisis to smear third country, inflame new Cold War
  • China will not impose taxes, customs duties on French cognac