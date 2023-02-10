USDJPY

The report earlier says that the Japan government is set to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the next BOJ governor, after current deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya, firmly rejected their approach to succeed Kuroda. The reaction to me reads more as yen bulls being relieved that Amamiya isn't going to be the one taking over.

As for Ueda himself, there isn't much to take note of about his recent stance on monetary policy affairs. He is an economist and former BOJ policymaker (1998 to 2005) but it has been a while since he has voiced his opinions about the central bank so his hawkish/dovish leanings are still mostly unknown.