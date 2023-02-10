The report earlier says that the Japan government is set to appoint Kazuo Ueda as the next BOJ governor, after current deputy governor, Masayoshi Amamiya, firmly rejected their approach to succeed Kuroda. The reaction to me reads more as yen bulls being relieved that Amamiya isn't going to be the one taking over.

As for Ueda himself, there isn't much to take note of about his recent stance on monetary policy affairs. He is an economist and former BOJ BOJ The Bank of Japan (BOJ) is the central bank of Japan. It was established in 1882 and is headquartered in Tokyo.The BOJ's main responsibilities include issuing and managing the country's currency, implementing monetary policy, and ensuring the stability of the financial system. It also acts as a lender of last resort to banks during times of financial crisis. The BOJ sets the interest rate of the country and sets an inflation target, aiming to achieve 2% inflation.The BoO has a long history, with policymaker (1998 to 2005) but it has been a while since he has voiced his opinions about the central bank so his hawkish/dovish leanings are still mostly unknown.