A look at the seasonal trends in August markets





At the start of July I wrote about some seasonal trends.











This was a winner with the S&P 500 rising 1.3%, even with yesterday's decline.











Through the first three weeks of July this was a great trade with NZD up 1.3%, AUD up 1.0% and CAD up 0.1%. However in the past week all three trades gave it all back (and more).











The post noted that it was the worst month of the year for USD/JPY. That didn't hold up but the range for USD/JPY was very hight on the month and the pair finished up about 50 pips.







Overall, it wasn't a great performance from the seasonals but I'd argue they were overwhelmed by the Fed.





In August, central banks will be less of a factor with no ECB, BOE or Fed decisions on the agenda.



