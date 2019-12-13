CFTC Commitments of Traders report: GBP shorts trimmed but not as much as you might think

Forex futures positioning data for the week ended Tuesday, December 10:

  • EUR short 68K vs 69K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K 
  • GBP short 23K vs 30K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K
  • JPY short 44K vs 48K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4k
  • CHF short 21K vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • AUD short 37k vs 36K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K
  • NZD short 25K vs 27K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K
  • CAD long 21k vs 21K long last week.  No change
The big shifts recently have been paring GBP and NZD shorts. Those trends both continued this week but at a slower pace than you might have expected given the rallies in both. Next week's data will capture the UK election and that should be instructive.


