CFTC Commitments of Traders report: GBP shorts trimmed but not as much as you might think

EUR short 68K vs 69K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

GBP short 23K vs 30K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K

JPY short 44K vs 48K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 4k

CHF short 21K vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K

AUD short 37k vs 36K short last week. Shorts increased by 1K



NZD short 25K vs 27K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 2K



CAD long 21k vs 21K long last week. No change



The big shifts recently have been paring GBP and NZD shorts. Those trends both continued this week but at a slower pace than you might have expected given the rallies in both. Next week's data will capture the UK election and that should be instructive.

