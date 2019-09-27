CFTC Commitments of Traders: Canadian dollar buyers bail

EUR short 61K vs 69K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 8K

GBP short 81K vs 86K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K

JPY long 13K vs 24K long last week. Longs trimmed by 11K

CHF short 11k vs 5k short last week. Shorts increased by 6K

AUD short 47k vs 54k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 7K



NZD short 36K vs 30K short last week. Shorts increased by 6K



CAD long 5K vs 20K long last week. Longs trimmed by 15K



There were some substantial moves across the board in this week's data. There was no overarching theme in the US dollar. The loonie has stubbornly held onto longs but I suspect the jump in oil prices and lack of a corresponding climb in the loonie may have sent some specs to the sidelines -- that data certainty hasn't eroded.