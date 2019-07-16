NZD/USD lower overnight - resistance cited circa 0.6730/40 now

Some snippets from commentary for the session via BNZ

Overnight:

backdrop of a stronger USD

NZD … down to 0.67

after again meeting some technical resistance in the 0.6730-0.6740 zone

On yesterday's data:

NZ inflation data had no impact on the market yesterday

On NZ economy:

growth slowing

global risks in the background

inflation pressures will remain well contained

On the RBNZ:

market continues to place a high weight on another rate cut next month

Dairy auction:

GDT dairy auction was better than expected

The recovery breaks the downturn in pricing, but we'd be hesitant to suggest that it marks the start of a fresh upward trend. Our bias remains for flat to lower pricing over coming months.



----

Handy summary from BNZ. Note the resistance level cited, daily chart (wobbly line is mine):









