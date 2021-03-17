10 year yield moves to a new cycle high ahead of the FOMC decision

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | 10-year-yields

Yield trades to the highest level 

The 10 year yield has moved to a new cycle high at 1.6868%. The yield is the highest since January 24, 2020.  The run higher is ahead of the FOMC decision at 2 PM ET and the Powell presser at 2:30 PM ET.  Needless to say, focus will be on comments about the run up in yields.  

Looking at the hourly chart, the next major target comes in at the 50% midpoint of the move down from the October 2018 high at 1.7866%.  

Since near the end of January when the yield corrected to near 1% and based, the yield has moved up 690 basis points.  The previous swing low was in August 2020 at around 0.5%.   The low yield last week reached 1.47% before resuming the run higher this week.  

The Nasdaq index moved back lower on the back of the move to new highs.   It currently trades down about -157 points or 1.16% at 13314.

The Dow is still higher by 111 points. The S&P is down -16 points or -0.43%.  
