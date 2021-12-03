A look around the markets as traders react to sharply lower stocks

NASDAQ down over 2%. S&P down over 1%





US yields have turned lower in the longer end. The two year yield is still higher on the day by 1.0 basis points.

The NASDAQ continues to lead the way to the downside. The index is currently down just under -2%. The S&P index is down around -1%. The Dow industrial average is outperforming at at -0.6% decline.



WTI crude oil is trading around $68 after reaching a high of $69.18. The low price today was down at $66.46. So the prices near mid range for the day.



In the forex market, the CHF is the strongest an the AUD is the weakest. The USD is AUD, NZD and GBP stronger

Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The markets are in flux after the US jobs report and market reactions.