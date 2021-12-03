A look around the markets as traders react to sharply lower stocks

NASDAQ down over 2%. S&P down over 1%
The markets are in flux after the US jobs report and market reactions.
- US yields have turned lower in the longer end. The two year yield is still higher on the day by 1.0 basis points.
- The NASDAQ continues to lead the way to the downside. The index is currently down just under -2%. The S&P index is down around -1%. The Dow industrial average is outperforming at at -0.6% decline.
- WTI crude oil is trading around $68 after reaching a high of $69.18. The low price today was down at $66.46. So the prices near mid range for the day.
- In the forex market, the CHF is the strongest an the AUD is the weakest. The USD is AUD, NZD and GBP stronger