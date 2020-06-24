AUD/USD falls to session low near 0.6900 as the risk mood sours further

AUD/USD slips as dollar also gains on the softer risk mood

European indices are nearing 2% declines now, with US futures also starting to push losses of around 0.8% to 0.9% on the session and that is weighing on risk trades.





The aussie is seen pushing lower now against the dollar, with the greenback also staying underpinned on the back of this, hitting a session low of 0.6901.





It seems very much that the market is continuing to keep more choppy - similar to trading last week - with AUD/USD gains yesterday also capped by the 16 June high at 0.6977.





Looking at equities in general, the S&P 500 is also finding the recent upside run this week limited by the resistance region at 3,153 to 3,155 and the Dow also wasn't able to break back above its 200-day moving average in overnight trading.





Back to AUD/USD, the key technical area to watch will be the key hourly moving averages at 0.6884-89 in the session ahead. Stay above that and buyers will keep near-term control but a move back under those levels will start to see sellers take charge again.





As for the bigger picture topside and downside levels, the 16 June high at 0.6977 and support region around 0.6777-00 are the key technical spots to watch respectively.



