AUDUSD keeps the buyers in control

Moves to a topside trend line on the hourly

The AUDUSD moved above highs from March 27, March 31 and April 7 in the 0.6199 to 0.6213 area. The price has extended to a high at 062382. That high also tested a topside trend line on the hourly. Sellers are leaning. That trend line currently comes in at 062438.









Close risk is now the 0.61995 level. Move below and the price is back below the swing area (see yellow area and green numbers circles). The break higher would be failing.



On the topside, a move above the topside trend line at 0.62438, would next target the 50% retracement on the daily chart at 0.62681 (see chart below)







