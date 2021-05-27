AUDUSD non trends with hourly MAs as resistance, and daily MA support below.
Technical Analysis
200 hour MA above at 0.77564. 100 day moving average at 0.77253The AUDUSD traded in a range today with a low at 0.7723 and a high at 0.7757. That range fits nicely (mostly) between the 100 day MA below at 0.77253 (the low was just 2 or so pips below that MA) and the 200 hour moving average above at 0.77564. The high was a fraction of a pip above that MA.
The total range of 34 pips is 1/2 of the 68 pip average of the last 22 trading days.
A non trend day with MA resistance above, and MA support below.
At some point, there will be a break and hopefully momentum in the direction of the break. Until then, the pair is stuck in the mud.