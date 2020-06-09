AUDUSD retries support at the 100 hour MA

Swing area at 0.69487-56

The AUDUSD moved below it's 100 hour MA as risk off dominated in the Asian and London morning session. The NY session has seen some of that "risk off" ease. The Nasdaq is back higher. Yields are still lower and the S&P and Dow is still lower, but it is a controlled correction so far at least.









For the AUDUSD, the pair has moved back above the 100 hour MA and a swing area over the last few days at 0.69487 to 0.6956. The 100 hour MA is at 0.69575.





The pair moved to a NY session high at 0.6977 but is back down retesting the 100 hour MA (swing area).





Can that level hold support? That is what traders will now be eyeing as they debate restarting the upside or starting a bigger corrective move lower. Key intraday test.