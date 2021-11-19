AUD/USD threatens a drop towards September lows as trendline support looks to crack

AUD/USD down 0.6% on the day to 0.7236 currently

The downside push in the pair is continuing as sellers keep near-term control and the latest risk aversion episode in European trading is helping to exacerbate the momentum.





The shove lower today sees price threatening a break below trendline support @ 0.7250 and that will open up the way for sellers to target the September lows @ 0.7170 next.





A combination of a stronger dollar and weaker aussie, aided by risk aversion, is the key driver so far today but the aussie in general hasn't been getting much comfort amid continued pressure in AUD/NZD towards the downside





The pair is now on the cusp of testing key trendline support there as well with sellers eyeing the 1.0300 handle as a key technical target on the way down.







