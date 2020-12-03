AUDUSD trades to new 2020 highs

Looking at the daily chart, the next target would come in at 0.74526. That corresponds with the August 9, 2018 high price. Above that is the July high price at 0.7483.





Close support off the daily chart comes in at the old 2020 high at 0.7418, and the swing high going back to December 2018 at 0.7400.





Drilling to the hourly chart below, the move to the upside today has seen pretty decent corrections. However the last correction low did fine support ahead of the November 30 high price at 0.7406. The low price reached 0.74083 before bouncing higher. The level adds to the support and the 0.7400 to 0.7418 area.



