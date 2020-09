Heavy dollar buying continues





A souring mood in the market continues to weigh on the Australian dollar and it's now testing the August lows.





AUD/USD is down 77 pips to 0.7093 and the August low was 0.7076. Just below that, the late-July low was 0.7064.





To me, this is looking more and more like a larger US dollar retracement. We're getting to the point where dollar-shorts start to feel the squeeze.