Bitcoin bounces





Bitcoin was down as much as 8% today but has cut the loss in half. It's trading $1500 lower to $34975 after falling as low as $33,387.





In the bigger picture, there's a clear consolidation ongoing in the 30-40K range. Today's dip below the Jan 17 low could have been a strong negative sign but it rebounded quickly.





I expect there will be a definitive move (likely higher) in the week ahead.