Buckle your seat belt, we are in the last hour of trading for stocks

The price action has been volatile during last hour of trading

We have just entered the last hour of trading for the day and if history is any guide, we should have another volatile hour.





The values at the start of the hour are showing:

S&P index up 84.81 points or 3.19% at 2744.22. That is just off the high of 2745.33



NASDAQ index is up 196.97 points or 2.5% at 8084.23. The high prices at 8085.83



The Dow is up 729.56 points or 3.22% at 23383.42. The high for the day is at 23394.99

spot gold is trading up $4.52 or 0.27% at $1652.24



WTI crude oil futures settle that $25.09 but are already trading higher at $25.90 in after-hours trading. Cut talk from Algeria and positive rumblings from Russia of a production cut are helping the oil prices move higher

In the US debt market:

2 year 0.252%, down -0.8 basis points



10 year 0.7611%, +4.89 basis points



30 year 1.361%, +6.7 basis points

In other markets heading into the last hour: