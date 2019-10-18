Cable back above 1.29 as pound pares earlier losses

Cable moves to a session high of 1.2916

There isn't any notable headlines on the Brexit front but it is all about positioning and parliamentary arithmetics now ahead of the crunch vote tomorrow.





Cable is still being supported by the near-term trendline support pointed out earlier and price has worked its way back above 1.2900 for the time being.





I don't think there's much else to comment on the move higher here but the dollar is a tad softer as well with AUD/USD hitting a high of 0.6842 while EUR/USD is at the extreme of its 16-pips range so far today at 1.1131.



