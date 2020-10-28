Cable tests 1.3000 again as dollar firms as stocks slump
Technical Analysis
GBP/USD hits a session low of 1.3000 as the dollar firms
European stocks are bleeding further to kick start the session, with the DAX now posting a drop of over 3% alongside the CAC 40. Other indices are down by over 2%.
Regional stocks are hitting multi-month lows currently as the technical backdrop doesn't look too good ahead of imminent shutdowns in Germany and France.
US futures are also down by over 1% currently as the risk mood softens.
That is helping the dollar firm on the session with cable now falling to a low of 1.3000.
For cable, the 1.3000 level has proven to be a key near-term support in the past two days but buyers were also able to lean on the 200-hour MA (blue line) previously.
That level appears to have given way on the drop here so I would argue that there is less conviction for buyers to defend the figure level at this stage; especially when the risk backdrop continues to be more dollar supportive in general.
Looking beyond a drop of 1.3000, there might be little in the way stopping a drop towards the 1.2900-10 region next and that is likely the next target for sellers.