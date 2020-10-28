Cable tests 1.3000 again as dollar firms as stocks slump

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

GBP/USD hits a session low of 1.3000 as the dollar firms

European stocks are bleeding further to kick start the session, with the DAX now posting a drop of over 3% alongside the CAC 40. Other indices are down by over 2%.

Regional stocks are hitting multi-month lows currently as the technical backdrop doesn't look too good ahead of imminent shutdowns in Germany and France.

US futures are also down by over 1% currently as the risk mood softens.

That is helping the dollar firm on the session with cable now falling to a low of 1.3000.

GBP/USD H1 28-10
For cable, the 1.3000 level has proven to be a key near-term support in the past two days but buyers were also able to lean on the 200-hour MA (blue line) previously.

That level appears to have given way on the drop here so I would argue that there is less conviction for buyers to defend the figure level at this stage; especially when the risk backdrop continues to be more dollar supportive in general.

Looking beyond a drop of 1.3000, there might be little in the way stopping a drop towards the 1.2900-10 region next and that is likely the next target for sellers.
For bank trade ideas, check out eFX Plus

By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose