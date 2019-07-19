Coming Up!
CFTC Commitment of Traders: GBP shorts remain the largest speculative position
Forex futures positioning data among non-commercial traders for the week ending July 16, 2019
- EUR short 31K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
- GBP short 76K vs 73K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
- JPY short 11K vs 4K short last week. Short increased by 7K
- CHF short 12k vs 10k short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
- AUD short 53k vs 54k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
- NZD short 17K vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
- CAD long 21K vs 9K long last week. Longs increased by 11K
Highlights:
- GBP shorts remain the largest speculative position. The short is the largest since September 2018
- CAD remains the only long currency position/short USD position. The long position was increased by 12K. That was the largest change of all the major currencies.
- Speculators are long USD (short currencies) vs EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, and NZD
