CFTC Commitment of Traders: GBP shorts remain the largest speculative position

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | cftc

Forex futures positioning data among non-commercial traders for the week ending July 16, 2019

  • EUR short 31K vs 36K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
  • GBP short 76K vs 73K short last week. Shorts increased by 3K
  • JPY short 11K vs 4K short last week. Short increased by 7K
  • CHF short 12k vs 10k short last week. Shorts increased by 2K
  • AUD short 53k vs 54k short last week. Shorts trimmed by 1K
  • NZD short 17K vs 22K short last week. Shorts trimmed by 5K
  • CAD long 21K vs 9K long last week.  Longs increased by 11K
  • Prior week
Highlights:
  • GBP shorts remain the largest speculative position. The short is the largest since September 2018
Forex futures positioning data among non-commercial traders for the week ending July 16, 2019
  • CAD remains the only long currency position/short USD position.  The long position was increased by 12K. That was the largest change of all the major currencies.
  • Speculators are long USD (short currencies) vs EUR, GBP, JPY, CHF, AUD, and NZD
ForexLive
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose