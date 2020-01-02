China hiccup may lend some worries for the pound

The pound is weaker today and the latest news from China is not going to help with near-term sentiment

If you're looking at the pound, just be mindful of the news story from earlier here . The quid may be weaker amid some stops triggered earlier in GBP/USD and GBP/JPY but the China news isn't something positive that may help buyers in the near-term.





With UK investments already lackluster due to Brexit uncertainty, further restrictions will only add to more misery for the pound and the UK stock market. I reckon it's just a small niggle for now but just be wary that it could lead to a bigger fallout in UK-China ties.





Currently, cable sits lower on the day after failing to move above 1.3300 this week with some resistance seen around 1.3282 helping to keep the upside momentum in-check.





But unless sellers can drive price action back below 1.3200, buyers can still keep up the near-term bullish bias despite some hiccups along the way.



