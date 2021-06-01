Crude oil futures settle at $67.72

Up $1.40 or 2.11%





OPEC agreed to maintain its April 2020 plan of gradual increased oil production, but did not clarify what it's supposed July production plan would look like. If they keep current production, the price can continue to move higher. If not, there would likely be arotation back to the downside.







Also Iranian oil is a wildcard as nuclear talks continue. If there is an agreement and sanctions are stopped, that will increase the supply of oil on the global market and likely lead to a tilt lower in price.

The price of WTI crude oil futures settle up $1.40 at $67.72. That's a gain of 2.11%. The high price reached $68.87. The low price extended to $66.41.