Crude oil futures settles at $39.15

Up $1.49 or 3.96%





The high for the day reached $39.25. The low extended to $37.26.









Looking at the daily chart, the price yesterday moved above the resistance at $36.93 to $37.11 (lows from September and October and 38.2% retracement). The low today stayed above those levels keeping the buyers in control.





On the topside, the 200 hour MA comes in at $39.84. The 100 day MA comes in at $40.86. Those are targets on more upside momentum.









The crude oil futures for December delivery are settling at $39.15. That's up $1.49 or 3.96%.