Crude oil futures settles at $39.15

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

Up $1.49 or 3.96%

The crude oil futures for December delivery are settling at $39.15. That's up $1.49 or 3.96%.

The high for the day reached $39.25. The low extended to $37.26. 

Looking at the daily chart, the price yesterday moved above the resistance at $36.93 to $37.11 (lows from September and October and 38.2% retracement).  The low today stayed above those levels keeping the buyers in control.

On the topside, the 200 hour MA comes in at $39.84. The 100 day MA comes in at $40.86.  Those are targets on more upside momentum.


