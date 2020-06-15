Crude oil futures turn positive

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | crude-oil

July contract currently up $0.34 or 0.91% at $36.60

the price of crude oil has turned positive. After trading as low as $34.36, the price has been rebounding along with equities and concerns about the coronavirus. The prices just reached a new session high $36.65. That's up $0.37 or 1.02%.

Crude oil
Technically, the 100 hour moving average is up at $37.02. Ahead of that is the 38.2% retracement of the move down from last week's high. That level comes in at $36.68. On a move above the 100 hour moving average the 200 hour moving average currently comes in at $37.48 that is near the 50% retracement at $37.40.

