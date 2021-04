Up $2.29 or 3.87%





Technically, the price moved back above the 100/200 hour MA in the run to the upside but stalled ahead of the 50% retracement at $61.83. A move above that 50% would be a more bullish bias shift .





The price of crude oil futures are settling at $61.45 or up $2.29 or 3.87%. The high price reached $61.75. The low extended to $58.86. OPEC+ met today. A summary can be found HERE