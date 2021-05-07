Initial reactions: Dollar falls after the weaker US jobs report. NASDAQ index rises. Dow falls. Yields fall

Spike lower in the dollar is the initial post jobs reaction

The US dollar has fallen after the weaker to US jobs report. The exception is the USDCAD as Canada also reported weaker data (although influenced by lockdown). The US dollar was marginally higher going into the report with modest declines of -0.8% versus the EUR and GBP (see US opening report HERE ).















The Dow has moved lower and trades down around -44 points. The NASDAQ has moved higher with the futures now implying a 210 point surge. The changes of a Fed hike have been extended further out. The Dow has moved lower and trades down around -44 points. The NASDAQ has moved higher with the futures now implying a 210 point surge. The changes of a Fed hike have been extended further out.





US yields are lower with the 10 year yield down -6.3 basis points





Spot Gold has moved sharply higher and trades up $23 or 1.27% of $1838.40.

Silver is up $0.15 or 0.6% at $27.48

WTI crude oil futures are down 66 answer -1.02% at $64.07 Invest in yourself. See our forex education hub.

The USD has moved down to the second weakest currency behind the CAD now. The EUR is now the strongest.