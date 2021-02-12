Dollar holds a little firmer to start the session

Cable upside momentum loses further steam towards the end of the week





Of note, cable is back to trading below 1.3800 as sellers seize back some near-term control in a push back below the 100-hour moving average:







While the While the big picture view on the chart still remains supportive (keeping above 1.3743), the near-term momentum is losing some steam as the weekend approaches.





There has been plenty of push and pull in the dollar this week - particularly in the last few days - so it is tough to extract much from the slight nudge higher today.







That said, keep an eye on other dollar pairs such as USD/JPY as it approaches the key 105.00 handle; price trading to a high of 104.94 currently.

The greenback is holding a slight advance as we get things going in Europe, with EUR/USD falling to a session low of 1.2112 and AUD/USD also down to 0.7735.