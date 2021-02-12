Dollar holds a little firmer to start the session

Technical Analysis

Author: Justin Low | gbpusd

Cable upside momentum loses further steam towards the end of the week

The greenback is holding a slight advance as we get things going in Europe, with EUR/USD falling to a session low of 1.2112 and AUD/USD also down to 0.7735.

Of note, cable is back to trading below 1.3800 as sellers seize back some near-term control in a push back below the 100-hour moving average:

GBP/USD H1 12-02
While the big picture view on the chart still remains supportive (keeping above 1.3743), the near-term momentum is losing some steam as the weekend approaches.

There has been plenty of push and pull in the dollar this week - particularly in the last few days - so it is tough to extract much from the slight nudge higher today.

That said, keep an eye on other dollar pairs such as USD/JPY as it approaches the key 105.00 handle; price trading to a high of 104.94 currently.
