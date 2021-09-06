Dollar holds slight advance to start the session

Dollar slightly ahead but ranges are still relatively narrow

The greenback is recouping some losses from Friday to start the new week but so far the moves in the major currencies space are still rather unexceptional.





The antipodeans are the notable laggards for now but AUD/USD is keeping within a 30 pips range and is seen down 20 pips to 0.7438 currently.





Perhaps the more telling chart of dollar sentiment right now is EUR/USD:









The pair took to the US non-farm payrolls miss with a push higher towards 1.1900 but buyers were unable to hold a break above that and the May highs before retreating.





That said, the pullback so far today doesn't quite diminish the recent upside momentum as key near-term support is seen closer to 1.1848 in the form of its 100-hour moving average for now. Keep above that and buyers are still in control.