Dollar keeps a little firmer to start the session

Not a whole lot is happening so far

The dollar is holding slight gains since early trading today, and that isn't really changing despite some mild optimism in equities to start the session.





EUR/USD is trading near the lows around 1.0953, with sellers looking to keep a move below the 100-day MA (red line) @ 1.0959, after having seen another attempt to try and get above the 1.1000 level - and test the 200-day MA (blue line) - fall short.





The greenback is also seen holding slight gains against the rest of the major currencies bloc - except for the yen - as the late setback in US stocks, where the S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average and the 3,000 level, is making for some uneasiness.





There will be a couple of things to watch out for in the sessions ahead, as we will navigate through a couple of central bank speakers with ECB president Lagarde being one to watch. US-China headlines will add to that and also news about the EU recovery fund proposal.





In particular, the latter will be one to watch for European stocks and the euro as a proposal that fits more towards a compromise could lead to short-term optimism.





For EUR/USD, the 1.1000 level remains the key resistance region for buyers to keep a break above, as well as the 200-day MA @ 1.1012.





As for sellers, keeping below the 100-day MA @ 1.0959 is a good first step to try and drive price back towards key near-term levels with the 100-hour moving average @ 1.0932.



