Dollar little changed going into European trading

FX showing little poise for the most part to start the day

The greenback is mildly weaker to start the day but it isn't saying much when we're seeing major currencies keep in narrow ranges:





EUR/USD: 14 pips (1.1759-73)

USD/JPY: 23 pips (109.68-91)

GBP/USD: 20 pips (1.3784-04)

USD/CHF: 16 pips (0.9265-81)

USD/CAD: 23 pips (1.2667-90)

AUD/USD: 18 pips (0.7282-00)

NZD/USD: 18 pips (0.7060-78)





The only currency a little weaker than the dollar today is the yen, with USD/JPY up 0.1% to 109.81 as Treasury yields keep steady after the bounce yesterday.





But the more interesting chart among dollar pairs from a technical perspective is arguably USD/CHF as it contests the 2 July high at 0.9275 overnight and is seen keeping just below that now. That will be one to watch in the sessions ahead.







