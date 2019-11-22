Dollar moves higher into the London/Europe close
Technical Analysis
Dollar rises to new highs vs the EUR, GBP, CHF, CADThe USD has moved to new session highs against the EUR, GBP, CHF and CAD as London/European traders look to exit for the week.
EURUSD:
The EURUSD after pausing near the 61.8% retracement area at 1.10298, as a move below and is showing more willingness to move lower
GBPUSD:
The GBPUSD has moved to the next target area at the 1.2821-239 area (see chart below) The low from November 12 at 1.28148 is also being eyed by sellers.
USDCHF:
The USDCHF has moved above the November 12 high at 0.9964. The November 7 swing high came in at 0.99747. The high price for the month of November reached up to 0.9978
The USDCHF has moved above the November 12 high at 0.9964. The November 7 swing high came in at 0.99747. The high price for the month of November reached up to 0.9978
USDCAD
The USDCAD has erased all of its retail sales declines. Recall the price stalled at the 200 hour moving average below at 1.32541 currently (green line) and that started the run back higher. The price is also back above the it's 200 day moving average at 1.32745.