Dollar moves to new lows as stocks continue run higher on deal hopes

The major currencies are gaining more ground vs. the US dollar. The dollar index has moved to the lowest level since September 21 (see chart below) and is dipping below a lower trendline at 93.10. The low price just reached 93.077.

Looking at the changes of the major currencies vs. US dollar. The NZDUSD is now up 89 pips. The AUDUSD is up 72 pips. The CAD which benefited from a stronger employment report today at of Canada has helped to push the USDCAD down -75 pips.  

Dollar selling across the board. 

Meanwhile, precious metals are moving sharply higher.
  • Spot gold is trading up $27.15 or 1.43% at $1921
  • spot silver is trading up $0.88 or 3.7% at $24.71
US stocks are trading near new session highs as well:
  • S&P index up 35 points or 1.01% at 3482
  • NASDAQ index up 141.5 points or 1.24% at 11562.23
  • Dow industrial average up 233 points or 0.82% at 28659.30
