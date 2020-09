Nasdaq near highs

The Dow is back positive on the day. The index trades up 44 points or 0.16% at 27193. That is still off the high price of 27286.82





The Nasdaq continues to lead the way with gains of 95 points or 0.88% 10874.20. It remains just below its high price at 10879.17.





The S&P index is up 17 points or 0.52% at 3298.24