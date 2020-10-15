Major indices trim losses

S&P and NASDAQ trim losses

With 37 or so minutes ago into the close, the major indices are making a comeback. 

  • The S&P index is down -6 points or -0.17% at 3482.62. The high price reached 3483.35. The low price extended to 3440.89
  • The Dow industrial average is down 11 points or -0.04% at 28503.32. It's low price reached 28181.54
  • the NASDAQ index still lags behind but has cut the laws to -48 points or -0.4% at 11722. It's low price reached 11559.10
The clock is ticking the close. Remember the major indices have been down for 2 consecutive days, but the pairs are well off there lows
