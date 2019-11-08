EUR pairs move lower

Still up vs CAD, NZD and AUD, but trading at lows vs other pairs

The EUR is still higher on the day versus the CAD, NZD and AUD, but versus the USD, GBP, JPY and CHF, the Euro is trading at session lows.

















The EURGBP fell back below its 200 hour and 100 hour moving averages at 0.86208 and 0.86153 respectively (green and blue line). The price low just moved into a swing area between 0.8594 and 0.85998



For the EURJPY, on the hourly chart below, it is also testing a swing area that is ahead of the recent low (like the EURGBP). That area comes in at 120. 28-356.





The EURUSD is trading below the 50% retracement of the October trading range at 1.10288 and just moved below a lower trend line at 1.1021. The low reached 1.1019 so far. The pair currently trades at 1.1022.