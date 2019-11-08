EUR pairs move lower

Technical Analysis

Author: Greg Michalowski | eurusd

Still up vs CAD, NZD and AUD, but trading at lows vs other pairs

The EUR is still higher on the day versus the CAD, NZD and AUD, but versus the USD, GBP, JPY and CHF, the Euro is trading at session lows. 

Still up vs CAD, NZD and AUD, but trading at lows vs other pairs
The EURUSD is trading below the 50% retracement of the October trading range at 1.10288 and just moved below a lower trend line at 1.1021.  The low reached 1.1019 so far.  The pair currently trades at 1.1022.

EURUSD test a lower trendline at 1.1020

The EURGBP fell back below its 200 hour and 100 hour moving averages at 0.86208 and 0.86153 respectively (green and blue line). The price low just moved into a swing area between 0.8594 and 0.85998

EURGBP tested a swing area at 0.8594-99 area
For the EURJPY, on the hourly chart below, it is also testing a swing area that is ahead of the recent low (like the EURGBP).  That area comes in at 120. 28-356.  

EURJPY is testing a swing area.
By continuing to browse our site you agree to our use of cookies, revised Privacy Notice and Terms of Service. More information about cookiesClose