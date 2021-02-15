EUR/GBP on track towards fresh nine-month lows as technical breakdown continues

Sellers stay poised to target the 0.8700 level next









With cable also looking poised to move towards 1.4000, the shove lower in EUR/GBP is also helping to keep the pound underpinned in general for the time being.





Although price is already trading to its lowest levels since May last year, there is further room to roam for sellers with the 0.8700 level being targeted next.





That will be a key support level to watch alongside the April to May lows from last year around 0.8671-82. This is made more evident by the weekly chart:





In some ways, the pair is trading as more of a divergence in the virus/vaccine narratives as things are progressing far more smoothly for the UK than it is for Europe.