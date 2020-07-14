EURGBP spikes to a new session high

EURGBP has retraced over 61.8% of the decline since June 29

The EURGBP has continued it's two day run with another spike higher over the last few minutes. The run has now taken the price above its 61.8% of the move down from the June 26 high. The pair has also crossed above a swing area between 0.9072 to 0.9078. That area is now risk for traders looking for more upside momentum. Stay above the 0.90725 keeps the buyers in control.









On the topside, the pair has open road ahead with the next target at 0.91436 swing high from June 30. The high price from June 29 (which is also the highest high going back to March 26) comes in at 0.91747.





Buyers continue to be in control. Can they keep control by staying above the 61.8% retracement and the swing area at 0.90725-781 area.



