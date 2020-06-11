European indices close lower once again

In the benchmark 10 year yields investors have been buyers across all countries today. The German 10 year note is down -8.5 basis points and is seen the most buying interest.



S&P index -110.49 points or 3.47% at 3079.50



NASDAQ index -259 points or -2.59% 9760.87



Dow industrial average -1118 points or -4.14% at 25871.50



in the US debt market yields are lower and the yield curve flatter. The 2 year yield is actually up 0.6 basis points. The 30 year is down over -7 basis points. At 1 PM treasury will auction off 30 year bonds. There seems to be no concern about floating those bonds in the market (at least by the sharp fall in yields today). The 2-10 year spread as an hour to 50 basis points from 56 basis points near the close yesterday.

