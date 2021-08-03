European indices close the session with mixed results
Technical Analysis
Modest gains and losses for most of the major indicesThe European indices are closing the session with mixed results and modest changes for most of the major indices:
- German DAX, -0.1%
- France's CAC, +0.7%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.35%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.1%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, unchanged
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit:
- Spot gold is down $-3.20 or -0.18% at $1809.70.
- Spot silver is up $0.15 or 0.56% $25.51
- WTI crude oil futures are off their lows but still down about $1.10 or -1.54% at $70.46. The low price reached $69.18.
- The price of bitcoin is trading just above the $38,000 level at $38,065
In the US stock market, the major indices are trading in the black with the NASDAQ lagging the Dow and S&P.
- Dow industrial average +200 points or 0.58% at 35,038.48
- S&P index up 20.03 points or 0.46% at 4407.19
- NASDAQ index up 9.6 points or 0.07% at 14690.73
In the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield is trading above and below unchanged on the day. It is currently up 0.2 basis point at 1.1740%.
In the forex market, the NZD and AUD remain the strongest of the majors, while the CAD and EUR are now the weakest. The USD started the day as the weakest of the majors, but has seen the greenback move modestly higher off its lows in the session so far. Factory orders in the US were better than expectations, with the preliminary durable goods orders also revised higher.