European indices close the session with mixed results

In the US debt market, the benchmark 10 year yield is trading above and below unchanged on the day. It is currently up 0.2 basis point at 1.1740%.

In the forex market, the NZD and AUD remain the strongest of the majors, while the CAD and EUR are now the weakest. The USD started the day as the weakest of the majors, but has seen the greenback move modestly higher off its lows in the session so far. Factory orders in the US were better than expectations, with the preliminary durable goods orders also revised higher.