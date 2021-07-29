European indices end higher on the day
Technical Analysis
Major indices up on the day.
The major European indices are ending the day higher. The provisional closes are showing:
In the US debt market, the yields are lower with the five year down -1.6 basis point. At 1 PM ET, the U.S. Treasury will auction off 7 year notes.
- German DAX, +0.4%
- France's CAC, +0.5%
- UK's FTSE 100, +0.9%
- Spain's Ibex, +0.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, +1.0%
In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:
- Spot gold is up $24.20 or 1.34% $1830.74
- Spot silver is up $0.78 or 3.16% $25.75
- WTI crude oil futures are up $0.87 at $73.25
- Bitcoin is trading at $39,950
in the US stock market, the major indices are are higher:
- Dow is up 205 points or 0.59% at 35,136.62
- S&P index is up 25 points or 0.57% at 4425.65
- Nasdaq is of 49 points or 0.33% at 14,811.52.
In the forex, the snapshot of the market currently shows the NZD as the strongest. The USD is the weakest. The NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, EUR are all making new highs vs the greenback as London traders look to exit. That is helping to push up the price of gold in the process.