European indices end higher on the day

In other markets as London/European traders look to exit shows:

Dow is up 205 points or 0.59% at 35,136.62

S&P index is up 25 points or 0.57% at 4425.65



Nasdaq is of 49 points or 0.33% at 14,811.52.

In the forex, the snapshot of the market currently shows the NZD as the strongest. The USD is the weakest. The NZD, CAD, CHF, JPY, EUR are all making new highs vs the greenback as London traders look to exit. That is helping to push up the price of gold in the process.