European major indices are ending the session with declines across the board

The major European indices are ending the session with declines across the board. The provisional closes are showing:



German DAX, -0.7%



France's CAC, -0.8%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%



Spain's Ibex, -2.6%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%







In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mostly lower. The exception is the UK 10 year which is currently up 3.4 basis points.