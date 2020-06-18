European major indices are ending the session with declines across the board
The major European indices are ending the session with declines across the board. The provisional closes are showing:
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields are ending the session mostly lower. The exception is the UK 10 year which is currently up 3.4 basis points.
- German DAX, -0.7%
- France's CAC, -0.8%
- UK's FTSE 100, -0.6%
- Spain's Ibex, -2.6%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.4%