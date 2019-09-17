European major indices are ending with mixed/modest results

German DAX, unchanged



France's CAC, up 0.2%



UK's FTSE, unchanged



Spains Ibex, -0.5%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.76%



In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields are higher with Italy Portugal and Spain up the most.











In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the EUR is the strongest while the AUD is the weakest. The USD has weakened in the NY session after being marginally higher earlier.











In other markets:

