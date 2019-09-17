European major indices are ending with mixed/modest results
Little changes up and down on the dayThe European stock markets are ending the day mixed with mostly modest changes for most of the major indices. Italy's FTSE MIB fared the worst, while France rose modestly higher.
The provisional closes are showing
- German DAX, unchanged
- France's CAC, up 0.2%
- UK's FTSE, unchanged
- Spains Ibex, -0.5%
- Italy's FTSE MIB, -0.76%
In the benchmark 10 year note sector, yields are higher with Italy Portugal and Spain up the most.
In the forex market as London/European traders look to exit, the EUR is the strongest while the AUD is the weakest. The USD has weakened in the NY session after being marginally higher earlier.
In other markets:
- gold is up $6.24 or 0.42% at $1504.58
- WTI crude oil futures are down $-3 or -4.79% at $59.89
- US stocks are mixed with the NASDAQ up 0.08%, the S&P index up 0.06%, and the Dow industrial average down -0.09%