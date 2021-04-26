European shares end the session higher

Major indices close in the black to start the week

German DAX +0.1%



Frances CAC, +0.4%



UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%



Spain's Ibex, +0.9%



Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.5%

The major European indices are ending the session in the black with the provisional closes showing: