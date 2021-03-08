European shares close higher. German DAX record high close.

For the year:

Dow industrial average is leading the way with a 4.33% gain



S&P index, +223%



NASDAQ index -0.32%



The Dow industrial average, then 5 points of a new all time high but has since backed off. The high price reached 32004.47. The current price is trading at 31920.01. The NASDAQ index has turned back negative and trades near its lows for the day. It is currently trading down -82 points that 12837. The low for the day reach 12808.98. The high was up at 13000.99.