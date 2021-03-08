European shares close higher. German DAX record high close.

Strong gains in European shares.

Rotation inequities is also across borders. The tech heavy NASDAQ continues to underperform. The European shares meanwhile are doing better. The major indices all rose strongly in trading today with the German tanks trading to a new all time high in closing at a record level.  

France's CAC is trading at its highest level since February 2020.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, +3.4%
  • France's CAC, +2.2%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +1.4%
  • Spain's Ibex, +2.1%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +3.3%
For the year:
  • German DAX, +4.83%
  • France's CAC, +6.46%
  • UK's FTSE 100, +4.0% 
  • Spain's Ibex, +4.74%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +6.7%
in the US:
  • Dow industrial average is leading the way with a 4.33% gain
  • S&P index, +223%
  • NASDAQ index -0.32%
The Dow industrial average, then 5 points of a new all time high but has since backed off. The high price reached 32004.47. The current price is trading at 31920.01. The NASDAQ index has turned back negative and trades near its lows for the day. It is currently trading down -82 points that 12837. The low for the day reach 12808.98. The high was up at 13000.99.
