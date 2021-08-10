Major European indices close higher

Euro Stoxx index closes at another record high

Themajor European indices are all closing hiigher on the day. The France's CAC moves closer to its 2000 all-time high. The Euro Stoxx index closes at a another record high.





The closing levels are showing:

German DAX, +0.16%

France's CAC, +0.1%

UK's FTSE 100, +0.4%

Spain's Ibex, +0.4%

Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.25%

Euro Stoxx 50, +0.31% In other markets as European/London traders look to exit shows:

Spot gold, plus $1.87 or 0.12% at $1731.68.

Spot silver down one cent or -0.05% at $23.43

WTI crude oil futures are up $1.55 or 2.31% at $68.38

Bitcoin is down $1100 and $45,175 In the US stock market, the NASDAQ index is lower. The Dow industrial average is higher as traders move out of tech and into cyclicals/financials

Dow up 152 points or 0.43% at 35252.90

S&P up 8.7 points or zero point to 0% at 441.03

Nasdaq down 61 points or -0.41% at 14799 In the US debt market, the yields are higher as the markets prepare for the three year auction at 1 PM ET. The treasury will auction off 10 year notes tomorrow and 30 year bonds on Thursday. The 30 year bond is getting close to 2.0% (high yield reach 1.99%). The 10 year yield has rebounded to 1.349% at the high today. Just last week it was near 1.13%.









In the forex, the CAD is the strongest and the JPY is the weakest. The USD is mixed in what has been up and down trading in the North American session. The greenback is higher versus the JPY, CHF, EUR and GBP and is lower vs the CAD, NZD and AUD.