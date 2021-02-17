European shares end the day in the red

German DAX, -1.1%. France's CAC, -0.3%. UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



The major European shares are ending the day in the red. The declines were led by the Italian and German markets. The provisional closes are showing

German DAX, -1.1%



France's CAC, -0.3%



UK's FTSE 100, -0.5%



Spain's Ibex, -0.4%



Italy's FTSE MIB, -1.2%

in the European debt market, the yields are ending mostly lower with UK yields down 5 basis points to leading the way. Italian yields are the only country with higher rates today. They rose by 1.1 basis point.



In other markets as London/European traders look to exit