European shares end the day with mixed results

UK FTSE 100 rises on hopes for a Brexit deal

The European shares are ending the day with mixed results. The UK FTSE 100 closed higher. The France's CAC was near unchanged and the German DAX fell.

The provisional closes are showing:
  • German DAX, -0.4%
  • France's CAC -0.1%
  • UK's FTSE 100 +0.38%
  • Spain's Ibex, -0.15%
  • Italy's FTSE MIB, +0.2%
In the European debt market, the benchmark 10 year yields will fell around 3 basis points on the day:

In other markets:

  • Spot gold is trading unchanged at $1831.44.
  • Spot silver is a down $0.16 -0.66% at $23.94
  • WTI crude oil futures are up $0.20 or 0.44% of $45.48
